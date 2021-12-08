WILLIAMSTON- The Riverside Knights hosted the First Flight Nighthawks from Kill Devil Hills.
The Nighthawks emphasized the impact the Knights felt not having their full roster of players to compete in this non-conference varsity boys basketball game.
Riverside were five starters short due to injuries and disciplinary actions and suffered a 68-46 lost to the Nighthawks.
The Knights started the first quarter by fouling Nighthawks and sending them to the free throw line. The Nighthawks would make one of the two shots, giving them a 1-0 with 7:32 on the clock.
Riverside would answer back with a two-point basket adjusting the score in Riverside’s favor, 2-1.
Neither team could establish a rhythm due to the over zealous Knights defense.
Scoring was at a minimum, as First Flight would only lead 5-4 with 2:32 left in the first quarter. By this time Riverside accumulate six teams.
At 1:51, Nighthawk Carson Hahne woke up the crowd with a three-pointer that was nothing but net. The Nighthawks increased their score to 8-4
Riverside’s Jamir James rebounded a misfire by a fellow teammate for a two-point put back.
The first quarter would end with the Nighthawks winning 10-6.
Within 35 seconds in the beginning of the third quarter, Nighthawk Isaac Dobie would open up with a three-pointer.
The teams would exchange baskets on their next possession. The Nighthawks aerial assault continued as Mason Dobie banged a trey with 5:51 on the clock.
Nighthawk Cameron Van Lunen join the trifecta club and knocked a three-ball, extending First Flight lead to 22-8.
Knight Darius Lewis was fouled, but was only able to convert one of two free throws. Lewis may have missed a free throw, but was able to score two buckets in a row.
At the conclusion of the first half the Nighthawks would maintain their lead, 31-6.
The action continued in the third quarter for the Nighthawks, Cameron Van Lunen added another three to his stats with 6:09 on the clock.
Knight Zireek Brown would shoot two free throws after being fouled. Brown would only make one of two shots. First Flight would still control the lead, 36-19.
First Flight’s offense never let up, Mason Dobie let one fly for three-points, followed by a power dunk from teammate Cooper Hawk.
Riverside Jadarius Bryant would answer with a trey ball of his own, bringing the score to 41-22 Nighthawks.
Later in the third quarter Isaac Dobie added another three-pointer to his collection. Riverside’s Daruis Lewis made a strong move to the hoop and was fouled. The basket counted and Lewis finished with a “and one” from the charity stripe.
The Knights seemed to have found new life, Jadarius Bryant added his name to the trifecta club as he buried a three-pointer.
But that wasn’t enough, Bryant launched two more successful three-pointers. One of which was made at the buzzer ending the third quarter with First Flight still leading 49-33.
The Nighthawks continued their offensive onslaught as Isaac Dobie never cooled off. Dobie wet the net again with another trey ball after completing a “and one” with 7:15 left to play in the game.
The Knight’s Zireek Brown found his spot and banged a three of his own bring the score to 55-37, First Flight.
Mason dropped another three-pointer for the Nighthawks with 5:47 left to play.
The Knights had not scored since early in the fourth quarter. But the draught ended as Bryant launched a three ball, followed back to back three-pointers from Lewis. The aggressive defense of the Knights would place First Flight in the double bonus.
The score would settle at 64-46. A Riverdside foul would send Ian Crumpler to the free throw line. Crumpler was able to chip in an additional point to the Nighthawks score.