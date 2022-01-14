The undefeated Currituck High wrestling team hopes to keep its winning streak alive during participation in this weekend’s 41st annual Virginia Duals in Hampton, Virginia. The two-day event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Hampton Coliseum, according the Virginia Duals website.
Currituck, which competes in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Northeastern Coastal 3A conference, is led by head coach Mike Fisher.
“This year we have six returning state qualifiers and a solid group of freshman that have mixed extremely well with the current team,” Fisher said.
As of Friday, Currituck was undefeated at 9-0.
The last time the Knights competed in an event at the level of the Virginia Duals was 2003. This weekend, more than 40 high school squads from Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Florida, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania will compete in three divisions: American, National and Black and Blue. Currituck will compete in the American division.
“We have great talent in all weight classes and it is pretty exciting to be competing in the American division at the Virginia Duals, with some really big schools with impressive programs,” Fisher said.
The Virginia Duals is sponsored by the Peninsula Wrestling Association.