BARCO — Currituck County (7-5, 3-2) has earned a reputation as one of the best defensive basketball teams in the area. Last week, at Edenton, the Knights held John A. Holmes to just 32 points. They did it again Tuesday night at their home gymnasium in Barco by stopping conference foe Pasquotank (4-6, 0-3) by the score of 49-32.
“It all starts with our defense,” said Currituck coach Byron Powell. “When we get a stop, that is an extra possession. The defense generates our offense. It was a good win, and we were able to use our reserves and get them valuable minutes of playing time.”
Both teams started with up tempo defensive pressure with the result being little scoring in the opening minutes. Currituck center Ernest “Tre” Harris had two blocks as the Panthers tried to drive to the rim. Luke Morgan had two field goals to lead the Knights to a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second period was more of the same. Guard Donnell Beasley created some offense for Pasquotank. The junior scored after an offensive rebound, and then on a power drive to the basket. His efforts, and a give-and-go basket by Jayden Bradshaw had the Panthers almost even at 16-14 with 3:09 remaining in the second quarter. However, point guard Carmillo Burton stepped up for the Knights. The senior scored five points in the quarter, including the first 3-pointer of the game, as Currituck went on a seven point run to make the score 23-14 at the end of the first half.
“We want Burton to take a vocal leadership role during the game,” said coach Powell. “He did that tonight.”
Pasquotank again struggled for points in the third quarter. It didn’t help that three starters were out for the game including their leading point producer Darrion Carver, who averages 13 points per game. Coming off the bench for the Panthers was forward Bryce Hoadley. The junior displayed some decisive moves inside, using both hands and scoring six points to keep Pasquotank competitive.
Currituck had their best offensive run of the game, posting a 15 point quarter led by Harris with five points. The senior benefited from excellent passes from Morgan and Burton, the latter resulting in a dunk shot. The Knights also got 3-pointers from Damien Hicks and Tanner Dowdey to push the Currituck lead to 38-22 at the last break.
Currituck was able to maintain their advantage in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Walter Bailey got minutes and responded with five points including a 3-pointer from the right corner. Pasquotank got four points from Beasley, who scored in every quarter, and led the Panthers with 12 points, and a strong floor game. Hoadley followed with a total of eight.
“We struggled on offense, but we still did a lot of good things,” said Pasquotank coach Robert Woodley. “ We never let up; we clawed and scrapped and stayed in the fight the whole game.”
Currituck was led by Harris with 12 points, the senior playmaker Burton with 11, and Bailey with seven second half points.