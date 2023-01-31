...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Struck-by incidents and falls from elevation caused the largest number of non COVID-19 work-related deaths last year, the N.C. Department of Labor said Tuesday.
The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Division inspected 63 non COVID-19 work-related fatalities in 2022. The division also inspected three cases reported as deaths related to COVID-19.
The construction industry suffered the most work-related fatalities with 21, six more than in 2021. Most of the construction industry deaths were due to falls from elevation. The services industry had the second-highest number of work-related deaths with 11. Manufacturing had the third highest number of work-related deaths with 10.
In addition, agriculture, forestry and fishing had nine fatalities in 2022, four more than in 2021. There were seven fatalities in government, a decrease from ten in 2021.
Retail trade experienced four fatalities in 2022. There were also two work-related fatalities in wholesale trade, a decrease from three in 2021. Finance, insurance and real estate experienced one workplace fatality. The transportation and public utilities industry also experienced one workplace fatality.
There were no work-related fatalities in 60 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Durham county led with six workplace fatalities, followed by Wake and Johnston with five workplace fatalities each. Guilford and Mecklenburg experienced three workplace fatalities each. There were 9 counties that experienced two workplace fatalities each. Twenty-six counties experienced one workplace fatality each.