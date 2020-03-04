Lacy stirs the political pot on Trump, Bernie
Tired of the presidential campaign yet?
You should be. No sooner was the 45th president sworn in the re-election of Donald Trump began in earnest.
Not only that but the ‘resistance’ movement led by Hillary kicked in with cries of impeachment and a host of varying degrees of ‘Russia’ hoaxes and ‘collusion’ theories’.
An endless string of indictments, special councils and hearings set in consuming most of Trump’s first term and now we’re in the midst of another campaign season with all the taunts and name-calling with seemingly no end in sight.
Socialists Trump haters are lining up to what amounts to an election the likes we’ve ever seen. I lost count when Trump haters went to 23 candidates but was something like 4-5 viables when the Dems trotted out three time wanna-be Joe Biden, who can’t keep his hands off other men’s wives.
You see it all over the internet and he openly brags about him and his son shaking down the Ukrainian government at the tune of $1.2 billion of American taxpayers’ money.
And get this – he thinks Donald Trump should be impeached for finding out about his world-class shakedown of an America ally.
But wait, dear hearts-there’s more. The Trump haters have this scrawny little guy who has a husband who’ll give him a mouth to mouth kiss if he becomes president.
They also have an old codger who only appeals to the young with his ‘free’ stuff. Without the ‘freebies’ Bernie Sanders would be toast and Lizzy Warren has pretty much lied herself out of it too. So that leaves only rich guy, Michael Bloomberg who is really rich.
Mini Mike is an billionaire with a big B! One estimate puts little Mike at $60 billion of which he is willing to donate one billion to get Donald Trump out of office. You could say that Trump has a billion dollar bounty on his head.
But honestly, patriotic and God loving Americans-that insanely crazy amount could be put to far better causes than to elect the aforementioned devils. Think about the promises of God regarding this matter.
Goes like this: Genesis 12:3 promises to bless those that bless Israel (with money) while Exodus 20:12 promises a good long life to those who honor (with money) their parents. In both cases the promises are conditional in that we put out the money to aid Israel and our parents.
This is an iron clad promise from God and it’s been working in my for since 2004. The best way I know is to join the Fellowship of Christians and Jews and participate on a monthly basis.
Just think what little Mikey could do for the poor, cold, hungry desolate and desperate Jews in Russia with that one Billion.
Calvin Lacy
Hertford