AHOSKIE – Playing their first game since Dec. 11, Northeastern High’s varsity girls basketball team responded with a 56-14 win over Northampton County, Monday night.
The 42-point victory came during Northeastern’s participation in the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald Holiday Tournament four-day basketball event played at Hertford County High School. The Lady Eagles, who were led by 9 first-quarter points from Jasmine Felton, opened the contest with a 12-0 run. They led by that much before Amaya Harmon sank a free throw with 1:32 left in the period to get Northampton on the scoreboard.
Northampton’s Lady Jags scored twice more before Northeastern got a free throw and a 3-pointer from Amaya Harper to close out the first quarter, 16-5. Using a full-court pressure defense, Northeastern took complete control in the second quarter, as they converted steals and turnovers to points.
This was all part of 25 unanswered points in the period before Northampton managed its only points of the quarter on a pair of free throws. The scoring blitz added up to a 42-7 Eagles lead at halftime.
Opening the second half, Aniyah Rainey scored off a steal and lay-up and was fouled. She made the plus-one free throw to stretch Northeastern’s lead to 38 points at 47-9. Two minutes later Felton drained a pair of foul shots and the sportsmanship rule went into effect with the 40-point lead and the play-clock running non-stop.
The ladies headed to the final frame leading 49-9. Coach Andre Cherry cleared his bench after that with every girl that was dressed out getting a chance on the floor to play.
Eight quick minutes later and the Eagles had their fourth win of the year (4-1) and were headed to Day-2 of the event.
Jasmine Felton led the Eagles in scoring with 20 points. She was followed by Aniyah Rainey (16 points), Anaya Harper (9), Jayla Brumsey (5), Isabella Bunch (3) and Azaria Gallop (3).
Northeastern was next scheduled to play tournament opponent Hertford County on Thursday evening.