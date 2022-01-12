BARCO — The Currituck County High School girls basketball team (4-7, 1-3) earned their first victory in the Northeastern Coastal Conference with a runaway 55-4 decision over Pasquotank County (0-10). The game was played Tuesday night at the Knights gymnasium in Barco.
The lady Knights started quickly by employing a full court press on the Panthers. The Pasquotank ball handlers found it difficult to even get the ball into the front court, and Currituck capitalized on steals and intercepted passes. Octavia Everette scored seven points, and Makenley Gaither five as the Knights built a 17 point lead in the first quarter.
Pasquotank did not score until 2:32 left in the first half. Forward Anylah Bowe banked in a short jump shot to break the drought. Working hard on the boards, she would add a foul shot before the end of the half.
Currituck rolled with a 19-point second quarter. Savannah Banks had seven points, Riley Parker five, and Eboni Bailey four points as the Knights extended their lead to 36-3 at the end of the first half.
The game no longer competitive, the contest went to a running clock late in the third quarter. To the credit of the Pasquotank players and staff, they continued to put out a strong effort until the final buzzer.
Seven players posted scores for the Knights. Everette and Banks scored 13 points each to share game-high honors. They were followed by Parker with nine, and Gaither with eight points.