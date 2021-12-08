WILLIAMSTON- The First Flight Nighthawks traveled from the coast of Kill Devil Hills to meet the Riverside Knights for a non-conference varsity girls basketball game on Friday.
The Nighthawks travel would not be in vain, as they handed the Knights a 50-26 loss.
First Flight would score the first four points before Riverside answered with a three-pointer from Zion Jenkins with 6:02 on the clock.
First Flight would take a 7-5 lead with 5:16 on the clock. The Nighthawks added an additional two points, forcing Riverside to take a timeout with 3:09 left in the first quarter and down 9-5.
Neither team would score after the time-out. Careless ball management, missed shots and turnovers plague both teams.
The first quarter ended with the Nighthawks ahead 9-5 lead.
The scoring draught for both teams continued through the first few minutes of the second quarter. Finally, the draught was broken as the Nighthawks were able to produce a bucket at 5:06, increasing there marginal lead to 11-5.
The Nighthawk’s interior offense dominated the boards as second chance baskets would increase their advantage to 17-7.
Even though the Nighthawks placed Knight Jamaria Brown free throw line, Riverside was still unable to capitalize.
First Flight held Riverside to sevens points in the quarter, but the Nighthawks continue to tally points to their growing lead.
The first half ended with First Flight ahead 23-7.
Both teams scored on their first possession in the third quarter. Upping the score to 25-9. Knight Zion Jenkins fouled Nighthawk Emma Richards. Richards was able to make one of two of her free throws with 5:17 left in the quarter.
Once again the draught spell hovered over both teams, but the Nighthawks found the antidote with a two-point basket with 3:11 on the clock.
Riverside’s Miraqule Goard answered back with a powered through the middle for two points. The Nighthawks fouled Kearykwah Jones, but Jones was unable to cash in at the charity stripe.
The third quarter would end with the Nighthawks still ahead 34-13. Godard broke the ice for he Knight’s in the beginning of the fourth quarter. Her basket made the score 34-15.
First Flight was unmoved, as they scored two quick back to back buckets. Riverside was forced to spend a time out with 6:26 left in regulation play. First Flight maintained their lead 40-15
Riverside’s timeout did not deter the Nighthawks. First Flight continued their scoring escapade and defensively limiting the Knights scoring opportunities.
Nighthawk Skylar Wood pumped out two three pointers in the last 58 seconds.
Jermaria Brown scored the last bucket at the buzzer for Riverside.
First Flight would win with a final score 56-20.
Riverside’s Miraqule Godard was the high scorer with six points followed by Jermaria Brown with five points.