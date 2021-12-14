HERTFORD — Aaron Burke hasn’t had a lot of time yet to reflect on what it means to win 100 basketball games.
Burke, the coach of the Perquimans Lady Pirates, just accomplished the feat Monday night with his team’s 52-24 road win over Lawrence Academy in Merry Hill.
But even if he had the time, joining the 100-win club is not something Burke would spend a lot of time thinking about.
As Burke said Tuesday, “The kids, not the wins, are the most important thing.”
Besides, Burke is too focused right now on getting the 6-0 Lady Pirates ready for conference play which begins soon.
Burke would have had a chance to win game number 100 at home Friday against the Edenton Lady Aces. The game was canceled, however, because of a threat against John A. Holmes High School earlier that day.
Burke, who started coaching around 2003, says he’s “coached everything” in his 15-plus years at Perquimans, including both football and boys basketball. He’s now in his fifth year as the Lady Pirates head coach.
Sixteen of his 100 wins in fact came as head coach of the Perquimans’ boys basketball team. The remainder have come as the Lady Pirates’ coach.
Asked if there’s any difference between coaching boys and girls basketball, Burke said there really isn’t. He said his approach has always been the same.
“You’re trying to get them to do what they’re coached to do so that when it’s time, they — male or female — are going to get it done,” he said.
And so far this season, the Lady Pirates are getting it done. Burke is pleased with their play, particularly their defensive effort.
“Right now they’re playing together as a team, feeding off each others’ energy,” he said.
One of Burke’s personal highlights this season is the presence on the team of his daughter, Lailana Harris, who’s a freshman.
Burke says he treats Lailana “just like any other player” on the team, but it’s nonetheless been a “pleasing and enjoyable experience” for father and daughter to share their love of basketball this season.
Burke said he got to experience something similar several years ago when, as an assistant coach, he got to help coach his son on the Perquimans football team.
Burke said “being able to touch kids’ lives” is the most rewarding part of his job.
“Getting them to understand that things change, that things may not always go their way, and that facing down obstacles can lead to success — I’d say those are things I enjoy most,” he said.
Fresh off his 100th win, Burke says he envisions himself coaching for some time to come.
“My plan is to do it (coaching) until it’s not able to be done,” he said. “And if it’s God’s will, that’s what I’ll be doing” 15-20 years from now.
Burke will get his chance for win number 101 tonight when the Lady Pirates visit Currituck on the road. They then play the Edenton Lady Aces at home on Thursday.