The Perquimans Lady Pirates (4-0) remained undefeated on the season after their overwhelming 56-9 victory over Pasquotank High, Tuesday night. Perquimans looks like one of the best teams in the area, having already posted double digit wins over Currituck, Camden and John Holmes High School.
The outcome of this contest was settled early, as Pirate full court pressure produced a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Guard Lailana Harris had three early steals that she converted into field goals. Her six-point quarter got her started on a game high 17 point performance. Seven players scored for Perquimans in the opening period.
Pasquotank finally broke through when Javonna Taylor converted a bank shot off of a pass from Ashlyn Wiatt at the 4:25 mark. The Panthers got another basket from Alexis Powers, but the Pirates again got contributions from all over the roster. Jada Modlin had three foul shots, as Perquimans repeated with seven players posting scores in the second quarter.
Harris had another three steals for the Pirates in her eight- point third quarter. Her efforts were supported by G’Nasia Moore. The junior forward had nine second half points to finish with 12 points total for second game high honors. Following her was Jaslyn Holley with nine. Saniyah Brown would lead Pasquotank with four points.