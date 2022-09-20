Lady Pirates win twice in volleyball, Pirates drop 5th game From staff reports David Gough Author email Sep 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last week was another mixed week for the Perquimans High School sports teams as the girls volleyball team continued to roll and the boys football team continued to struggle.The Lady Pirates swept Tarboro 25-4, 25-6, 25-5 at home in Four Rivers Conference action Tuesday, Sep. 13.The Lady Pirates (8-1, 5-0 FRC) were led by Victoria Williamson’s 12 kills and Eby Scaff’s 11 as Daven Brabble had 10 aces and Marleigh Cooper had nine against Tarboro (3-5, 0-2 FRC).Two days later, on Sept. 15, the Lady Pirates swept the Lady Red Barons of Gates County High School in Gatesville, 25-5, 25-10, 25-8.Meanwhile in football, the Pirates lost to Tarboro 48-20 at home on Friday to remain winless on the season.Perquimans (0-5, 0-1 FRC) trailed 14-6 after the first quarter and 26-12 at halftime before Tarboro outscored the Pirates 16-0 in the third to secure its win.Perquimans goes to South Creek next. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHertford man charged after brandishing BB rifle at WalmartWebster: Curfew changes better define penaltiesStill on the job: Hospital honors long-time employeesPasquotank approves pilot telework policySilver Alert canceled for Chowan manCommittee of 100 provides $15K to start downtown shuttle serviceCamden sheriff investigates assault with deadly weapon reportSheriff's school safety forum postponed due to Trump NC visitWork zone: Lane of Elizabeth St. closed for 30 days to accommodate work at apartment complexCity to host pep rally for ECSU football fans Thursday Images