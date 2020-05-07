Nearing completion, Landings of Albemarle is poised to add more quality housing for senior citizens in Perquimans County and northeast NC.
Located on Church Street, construction that started in May 2019 to build the 26,784 square foot assisted living facility along with the 17,797 square foot two-story independent living building has been completed. Facility is now awaiting final shipments of furnishings, linens and décor.
The Landings of Albemarle has 74 apartments – 50 of those apartments are in assisted living, and 24 will be in the independent living building.
Affinity Living Group of Hertford hired Carolina Commercial Contractors as the general contractor for the multi-million dollar project that will employ 30-40 employees consisting of full, part-time and contract employees when the facility opens later this year.
Landings of the Albemarle will hold a grand opening celebration when the project is ready and it is deemed safe for group gatherings.
“We are looking forward to becoming a part of Perquimans County and providing a high standard of quality care to the seniors in the area,” said James Harvey, vice president of public relations and communications for Affinity Living Group.
Company has made precautions with regard to COVID-19 to protect the residents, staff. Harvey said the senior living community is open and conducting tours by appointment, maintaining infection-control measures and social distancing requirements.
All interviews are being completed by phone prior to touring, and everyone is screened for potential symptoms prior to the entry of the community. Additional cleaning is conducted daily to ensure the safety of our staff and tour guests.
“We continue to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and state health agencies,” Harvey said.
Among the many amenities that Landings of Albemarle includes, there is a fine dining program that offers three meals per day which can be enjoyed in one of the facility’s dining rooms or private dining areas.
There will also be housekeeping, laundry, an on-site hair and barber salon, in-house physician services and beautiful courtyards.
Rooms will include kitchenettes with a complimentary dish service, and the facility will be staffed 24-7 with staff to assist with activities of daily living and medication management. There will also be an option for furnished rooms.
Affinity chose Hertford as the best place build this facility because the company saw a need for its services in northeastern NC. Harvey said the typical age the facility serves is 55-years and up, but it really depends on the needs of the resident.
“We focus on providing affordable senior care in areas where there is a need for our services,” Harvey said