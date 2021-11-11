While no headcount of attendees was taken, the need for overflow parking at Veterans of Foreign Wars’ annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday suggests turnout was impressive.
VFW Post 6060’s 45-minute Veterans Day ceremony was held on the lawn behind the post, which is located at 1433 N. Road Street. The ceremony began shortly after noon with so many people attending some residents had to park next door at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Residents who arrived minutes before the ceremony began were directed to the church parking lot. At the end of the ceremony, at least 30 cars were seen in the church parking lot.
Giving the keynote address was Major Mark Mitchell, who retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 34 years of service. Mitchell was an aviation ordnance officer whose career included tours in Afghanistan, Japan and once as a drill instructor. Mitchell opened his remarks by remembering the U.S. military personnel killed Aug. 26 during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“First of all, I want to start by recognizing the 13 sailors, Marines, soldiers that unfortunately perished over there,” Mitchell said. “I had the opportunity to work at the same airport and spent two years of my life in that same area.”
The 13 service members were killed when an insurgent detonated a suicide bomb outside a main gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Thursday’s ceremony featured a Battle Cross tribute to the 11 fallen Marines, 1 Navy medical corpsman and an Army staff sergeant. Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dan Serik read aloud their names, while local Boy Scouts placed a U.S. flag each in 13 pairs of empty boots.
Mitchell talked about having to attend a hero ceremony shortly after arriving in Afghanistan. He said he had no idea what the ceremony involved, he said.
“I had no idea what that was,” he said. “I thought we were going to celebrate some soldiers for doing something great that day.”
It turned out a hero ceremony was a farewell tribute to fallen soldiers who had been placed in caskets and loaded aboard a military aircraft for their return to the United States, he said. The soldiers had made the ultimate sacrifice, Mitchell added.
“They went out, went on patrol, they just never came back,” he said, before adding he attended many more hero ceremonies. “We did that 187 times while I was in country.”
Thursday’s ceremony also included remarks by Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker, whose husband served two tours in Vietnam in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“For all of the veterans that are here this afternoon, I want to say that the citizens of the United States of America don’t know you all, but we owe you all,” Parker said.
Parker was presented a bouquet of flowers in honor of her leadership of the city and on behalf of her husband’s service.
U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Rosaschi, a commanding officer with the Army’s Recruiting Command, followed Parker at the microphone.
Rosaschi told the audience that in preparing to speak she researched the definition of the word “veteran” in two dictionaries. She said she was not satisfied with the dictionaries’ definitions and wanted to add a few words to them.
“First, a veteran is a leader,” she said, adding that the military is filled with people teaching and mentoring those under their leadership.
“Leadership isn’t a rank, but a virtue that we all have instilled in us,” she said. “As veterans, when we go into the civilian workforce, we’re expected to be fearless, decisive and moral leaders.”
On an earlier assignment in Rosaschi’s career, she was attached to the 2nd Calvary Regiment in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Grafenwoehr is home to a major training ground for U.S. and fellow NATO forces.
Post 6060 commanding officer Scott Seddon also recognized the three winners in the post’s recent writing and public speaking contests.
Eva Taylor won first place in the Patriot’s Pen essay contest, and her sister Samantha, placed second. Alexis D. McCoy won first place in the post’s Voice of Democracy speaking contest.
Also recognized was U.S. Air Force retiree and Camden Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rodney Meads, who in turn called one of the sheriff’s office’s lieutenants to the stage to honor him for his service in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Seddon presented Timothy Freeman, the longtime military veterans affairs director at Elizabeth City State University for his work assisting student veterans. Freeman worked at ECSU for about six years and is now the executive director of the N.C. State Approving Agency for Veterans and Military Education, a division of the University of North Carolina System.