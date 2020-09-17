John Lassiter, principal of Hertford Grammar School, has been named this year’s Perquimans County Schools 2020-2021 Principal of the Year.
Lassiter joined the Perquimans County Schools’ family as principal of Hertford Grammar School in 2018. Prior to that he served as principal of Chowan Middle School from 2015-2018, Assistant Principal at Currituck County High School from 2013-2015, and as a math teacher at Perquimans County High School 2011-2013 and John A. Holmes High School from 2009-2011.
“Mr. Lassiter is a dedicated, passionate educator who not only loves children and education, but also Perquimans County,” Superintendent Tanya Turner said. “He always has the best interest of students and staff at the heart of every decision he makes. His personal values shine through in all that he does making him loved and respected by all who know him. I am extremely proud of Mr. Lassiter and I believe that he embodies the characteristics of strong leadership we need in our schools.”
Lassiter earned his Masters Degree in School Administration from Elizabeth City State University. In addition, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics Education from NC State University where he was also a North Carolina Teaching Fellow. He is a recipient of the Project I4 Grant and enrolled in doctoral courses through East Carolina University. Project I4: Innovate, inquire, Iterate, and Impact: Igniting the Power of Network Improvement Communities to Enhance Professional Learning for Educational Leaders is a $9.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education SEED (Supporting Effective Educator Development).
A faithful Christian, Lassiter said his journey from teacher to principal defies the traditional path and he gives credit to God for a sense of purpose as an educator and administrator.
What do you like best about being a principal?
Serving others. That answer will surprise many because I don’t know that it is a strength of mine. I am a very logic minded person. I rarely let emotions overwhelm me which limits my ability to celebrate the amazing staff at Hertford Grammar the way they deserve. Now more than ever our staff, particularly our teachers, deserve to be celebrated. Teachers are the lifeblood of any school.
There is nothing like walking into a classroom where a teacher is in her element “turning light bulbs on” for students. If I serve teachers well they can serve students better. I try to balance out my personality with acts of service because I believe that by serving others, I am serving my Savior.
Do you think you’re making a difference in the lives of others – students and staff – at Hertford Grammar?
YES. I stand on the promise in God’s word that “all things work for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” I know that I have been called to serve this community, in this capacity, for this season of my life, and I trust God to use me to make a difference.
We have had some challenging times at HGS. We lost Kim, battled through high teacher turnover, and have lost positions due to funding concerns left by former district leadership.
Overcoming these challenges while facing a pandemic was not covered in my Masters of Administration courses, but we preserve because our students are worth it. There is no team that I would rather face these challenges with than the team at HGS.
When I am asked if education is getting harder, I always answer yes. And the harder it gets the more important the work becomes. My favorite education quote comes from Henry Adams , “A teacher affects eternity, she never knows where her influence stops.” So yes we make a difference at HGS, an eternal difference.
And what first attracted you to a career as an educator?
My high school senior project was on how class size impacts learning. The topic initiated a conversation with the guidance counselor about applying for the NC Teaching Fellow Scholarship. I began praying to earn the scholarship so that I could follow in the footsteps of Kim Tyson and Amy Craddock who inspired me to love math and serve others.
They are excellent teachers and role models. They served as BETA club advisors when I served as BETA president as a student at PCHS. I was not originally selected for the Teaching Fellows scholarship. However as an early alternate, I was informed on the first day of class at NC State I had been selected, setting the course for me to teach math and coach baseball alongside a lifelong friend coach Justin Roberson.
Congratulations to Principal Lassiter!