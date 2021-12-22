When it is late December, and your team is just playing its first game of the season, you might expect an uneven performance. However, the Northeastern High School basketball team played with poise, especially down the stretch.
The Eagles (1-0, 1-0) got 15 fourth-quarter points from Devaughn Bell and Kaveon Freshwater to pull away from Bertie County (1-5, 0-2) by the final score of 65-51. The Northeastern Coastal Conference game was played Tuesday night in Elizabeth City.
“We had too many turnovers, but we were still able to score more than 60 points,” said Northeastern coach Ronald Nixon. “We had a shooting session this morning, and I believe that helped our offense. I am absolutely pleased with our effort tonight.”
Bertie started the game off with a full court press that gave the Eagles some problems. Over two minutes elapsed before the home team got its first points, which game on a basket by guard Tyell Saunders. The freshman would score seven points in the quarter, but even more important was his ball handling skills in helping the Eagles break the Falcons pressure. Northeastern got two baskets inside from the senior Freshwater, and a 3-pointer from Tyson Walton, and led at the first break 16-12.
Bertie outscored the Eagles 14-13 in the second period, getting strong guard play from sophomores Jah’ Kelvin Rascoe, and Tequan Holley. With a little over three minutes left in the first half, the Falcons had closed to 21-20. Saunders would then hit a 3-pointer from deep in the left corner and follow that up with a steal and breakaway basket. Northeastern would also get two more baskets in the paint from Freshwater, and the first half ended with the Eagles up 29-26.
The Bertie full court press produced three straight turnovers early in the third quarter, but Freshwater stabilized the situation with a power move inside, and a second basket off an out-of-bounds play.
“Kaveon is difficult to guard once he gets the ball down low. He uses his strength, and footwork so well, “said Nixon. “We panicked a little with their pressure, but we slowed down, and made the right passes to break the press.”
Bell had a breakaway basket late in the quarter and made it four points in a row with two free throws, to give Northeastern the lead 43-34. That was followed by a natural three-point play on a drive in the lane by Xavier McNeal. The Eagles closed out the period with the lead at 46-36.
Bell started his dominate fourth quarter with a length of the court drive that ended with a three-point play. The sophomore guard would post 10 of his game high 20 points in the final period, which included making 4-5 free throws as Bertie fouled in attempts to steal the ball. Freshwater, who scored in every quarter, would add five points to his game total of 17 points. The smooth Saunders followed his teammates with 16 points, and McNeal was next with eight.
Bertie did not have any player reach double figures. Breylin Dudley came off the bench to lead the Falcons with nine points, followed by Bryce Felton with eight.
The woman’s basketball game between Northeastern and Bertie was not played do to covid concerns. No details were provided.