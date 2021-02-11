Perquimans County Sheriff’s arrests between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4:
Krystal Auxier of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with possession/con of paraphernalia and failure to appear. Bond was set at $100 secured.
Devin Carmichael of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with driving while license revoked. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Domonique-J. Percer of Elizabeth City was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with possession of marijuana and failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.
Kristie Tatum of Bethel Fishing Center Road was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with a school attendance law violation. Bond/other.
Nathan Harrell of Edenton was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with failure to appear. Bond set at $30,000 secured.