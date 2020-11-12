Hertford Police are investigating a shooting which occurred Nov. 4 on King Street.
Police said the victim is in stable condition. That person’s name has not been released to the media.
Perquimans High School and the Hertford Grammar School were temporarily on a modified lockdown. Anyone with information is encouraged to call HPD at 252-426-5587.
HPD was assisted by Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s arrests between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5:
James Giovannini, no address provided, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with possession/concealing a weapon and simple assault. Bond was set at $8,000 secured.
Aaron Perkins of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with driving while license revoked/non-impaired revocation. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.
Ryan Bingham of Hog Neck Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Bryan Modlin of Creek Drive, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol test. Bond was set at $50,000 secured.
Shalonda Leary of Creek Drive, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $15,000 failure to appear.