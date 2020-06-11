Perquimans County Sheriff’s arrests between May 29 and June 4:
Tre-shon Walker of Elizabeth City was arrested May 29 and charged with driving while license was revoked, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sale/deliver cocaine. Bond was set at $8,000 secured.
Ashley Hurst of Wildwood Drive, Hertford, was arrested May 29 and charged with simple assault. Bond/other
Darrell Bayse of Wildwood Driver, Hertford, was arrested May 29 and charged with assault on a female. Bond/other
William Ward of Sunbury was arrested May 31 and charged with driving while license is revoked. Bond set at $5,000 secured.
Monica Willis of Elizabeth City was arrested June 1 and charged with child abuse (non assault), possession of drug paraphernalia and three drug charges. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.
Alyssia Kincaid of Williamston was arrested June 1 and charged with operating a vehicle without insurance and possession of heroin. Bond was set at $3,000 secured.
Romello Smith of Stedman was arrested June 3 and charged with fictitious tags, possession of marijuana, child abuse and felony fleeing. Bond was set at $9,500 secured.
Shakir Archer of Hollowell Drive, Hertford, was arrested June 3 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at $30,00 secured. Hertford Police reports said Archer allegedly fired shots from a vehicle on June 1 at Wynne Fork Apartments.
Torrance Brock (See related story page A2) of Edenton was arrested June 3 and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. Bond was set at $1 million secured.
Steven Marshall of West Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested June 4 and charged with second degree trespassing. Bond was set at $500 secured.