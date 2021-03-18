Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between March 5 and March 11:
Ronnie Dance was arrested March 6 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing with a motor vehicle, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing arrest. Bond was set $23,000 secured.
Stanford Dantzler of Elizabeth City was arrested March 8 and charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Tyrell Williams of Hollowell Drive, Winfall, was arrested March 8 and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and failure to appear for driving under the influence. Bond was set at $6,000 secured.
David Abernathy of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $15,000 secured.
Michael Thompson of Discovery Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged with fondling and assault on a female. Bond was set at $1,500 secured.
Stephanie Manning of Muddy Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $500 secured.
Sean Revels of Discovery Court, Hertford, was arrested March 4 and charged with filing a false police report. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.