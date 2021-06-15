Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between May 28 and June 10:
Donjenah Barnes of Elizabeth City was arrested May 28 and charged with resisting/obstructing/delaying arrest. Bond was set at $3,000 secured.
Darrell Harrell of Newport News, Va., was arrested May 31 and charged with possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $1,500 secured.
Shardayzeia Johnson of Stokes Drive, Hertford, was arrested June 2 and charged with simple assault. Bond/other.
Michael James of Elizabeth City was arrested June 4 and charged with assault on a female. Bond/other.
Sheena Farrow of Hurdlestown Road, Hertford, was arrested June 6 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
Jeffrey Howell of Hertford was arrested June 7 and charged with second-degree trespassing. Bond/other.
Katoine Christian of Stokes Drive, Hertford, was arrested June 9 and charged with failure to appear. Bond set at $2,000 secured.
Lee Darius of Raleigh was arrested June 9 and charged with possession of schedule VI narcotics, maintaining a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $11,000 secured.
Ruth Hunter of Wynne Fork Court was arrested June 10 and charged with simple assault. Bond/written promise.
Kashawn Holley of Hertford was arrested June 10 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $3,000 secured.