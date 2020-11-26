Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office arrests made between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19:
Kimberly Owens of Cove Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with witholding a dog/horse/mule and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $3,200 secured.
Tavarr Griffin of Elizabeth City was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with communicating threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, kidnapping, driving while license revoked, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and assault serious bodily injury.
Kimberly Horton of Mill Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Christopher Walters of New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at $3,000 secured.
Jarvis Miller of Swamp Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with removal of an electronic device. Bond was set at $200 secured.
Hertford Police Department is investigating an arson which occurred Wednesday night on Meads Loop. Some unknown person(s) attempted to burn a home under construction. Sgt. J. Duncan and the Perquimans Fire Marshal are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD. 252-426-5587.
HPD criminal Incidents for October 2020:
10-01 DWI on Ocean Highway/Chief Brown made the arrest.
10-01 Injury to Real Property at McDonalds/Sgt. Roman is investigating where a car drove over a fence and into a retaining pond.
10-10 Drug Violation on Grubb St/Officer Cummings investigated with case closed.
10-12 Assault in Wynne Fork/Officer Cummings conducted the investigation with prosecution declined.
10-12 Assault in Wynne Fork/Sgt. Duncan invested with prosecution declined.
10-13 Drug Violation on Woodland Circle/Sgt. Duncan investigated with case closed.
10-14 Drug Violation on Grubb Street/Officer Palmer issued several citations.
10-14 Shoplifting at the Dollar General/Officer Browder investigated and arrested the suspect.
10-16 Drug Violation on Ocean Highway/Sgt. Roman investigated with case closed.
10-16 DWI on Church Street/Officer Palmer made the arrest.
10-18 Weapons Offense Ocean Highway/Officer Browder issued a citation to the suspect.
10-23 Drug Violation on Ocean Highway/Officer Browder issued a citation to the suspect.
10-26 Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill (previously reported) on Church Street/ Sgt. Duncan investigated and arrested the suspect.
10-30 DWI on Church Street/Officer Palmer made the arrest.
10-31 Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill (previously reported) on Market Street. Sgt. Duncan is investigating and a person of interest has been identified.
In month of October, Officers responded to approximately 300 calls for service.
Anyone with any information on any incident listed above is highly encouraged to contact HPD!