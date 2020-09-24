Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office arrests between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17:
Helen Farmer of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with conceal/failure to report a death. Bond was set at $10,000/other.
Brenda Allen of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with conceal/failure to report a death and obstructing justice. Bond was set at $10,000/other.
Faranta Coleman of Wynne Fork Court was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with two probation violations. Bond was set at $5,000/other.
Brittany Knight of Hertford was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 secured.
Alkeem Archer of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
Mariya Norman of Edenton was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with simple possession of drugs, driving with a revoked license and failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.