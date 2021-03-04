Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25:
James Brooks of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny from a person. Bond was set at $5,000 secured.
Caitlin Williams of Pinewood Trail, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. Bond was set at $2,000 unsecured.
Erik Overton of Bay Branch Road, Belvidere, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, second degree trespassing, communicating threats and failure to appear. Bond was set at $218,000 secured.
Coviah Thomas of Two Mile Desert Road, Winfall, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $3,000 secured.
Michael Winslow of Hobbsville was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with driving while license revoked and driving under the influence. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Willie Story of Four Mile Desert Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500/other.
Lonnie Bunch of Hertford Beach Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $700 secured.
Roni Sampson of Edenton was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin. Bond was set at $20,000 secured.
James Cross of Hobbsville was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with habitual felon. Bond was set at $10,000 unsecured.