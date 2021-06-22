Perquimans County Sheriff’s arrests between June 11 and June 17:
Shavanna Kennebrew of Wynne Fork Road, Hertford, was arrested June 11 and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Bond was set at $1,000 unsecured.
Jamie Jackson of Haywood Smith Road, Hertford, was arrested June 11 and charged with motor vehicle theft. Bond was set at $5,000 unsecured.
Felipe Segura of Elizabeth City was arrested June 12 and charged with driving under the influence. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Michael Moniz of Webb Street, Hertford, was arrested June 13 and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Bond was set at $4,000 secured.
Joshua Harris of Elizabeth City was arrested June 14 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, obtaining property by false pretense and fugitive warrant. Bond was set at $75,000 secured.
Patricia Forbes of Elizabeth City was arrested June 14 and charged with second degree trespassing. Bond/other.
Karen Brown of Woodfield Road, Hertford, was arrested June 14 and charged with simple assault and second degree trespassing. Bond/other.
Walter Brown of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested June 14 and charged with simple assault, second degree trespassing and communicating threats. Bond/other.
Kristie Fleming of Edenton was arrested June 15 and charged with cyberstalking. Bond was set at $1,000 unsecured.
Phylicia Hunter of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested June 16 and charged with first degree trespassing. Bond/other.
Jack Gray of Body Road, Hertford, was arrested June 16 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond/other.
Travis Leary of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested June 17 and charged with simple assault, injury to real property and communicating threats.