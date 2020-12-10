Perquimans Sheriff’s Office arrests between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3:
Phylicia Hunter of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.
Jill Jennings of Elizabeth City was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with resist/obstruct/delay. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Elizabeth Ausburger of River Shore Driver, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with cyberstalking. Bond was set at $200 unsecured.
Tina Castelow of Elizabeth City was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with a domestic violence protection order violation. Bond/other.
Kimberly Scott of Harris Landing, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with simple assault. Bond/other.
Ronald Morgan of Bethel Fishing Center, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with assault on a female. Bond/other.