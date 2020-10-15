Perquimans Weekly Sheriff’s Office arrests between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8:
Edwardo Rivera of Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $1,000 unsecured.
McKinley Bateman of Deep Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with simple possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of cocaine. Bond was set $4,000 secured.
Gabriel Harant of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule IV drugs. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.
Nathan Downing of Elizabeth City was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with breaking and entering, possession of unauthorized materials and possession/sell of alcoholic beverage without a permit. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.
Antoine White of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
James Giovannini of Mohave Trail, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with assault on a government official and resisting/obstructing/delaying arrest. Bond was set at $5,000 secured.