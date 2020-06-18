Perquimans Sheriff’s Log between June 5 and June 11:
- Nyreese Morre of Edenton was arresteed June 5 and charged with carrying a concealed gun and possesion with intent to manufacture drugs. Bond was set at $6,000 secured.
- Deondre Copeland of Harrington Court, Hertford, was arrested June 5 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture drugs and possession of a stolen firearm. Bond was set at $10,000 secured.
- Thomas Leary of Drummonds Point, Edenton, was arrested June 5 and charged with failure to appear and obtaining property by false circumstances. Bond was set at $5,000 secured.
- Robert Hall of Explorer Arch, Hertford, was arrested June 7 and charged with second degree trespassing and injury to personal property. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
- Jody Hall of Explorer Arch, Hertford, was arrested June 7 and charged with second degree trespassing and injury to personal property. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
- Trayvien Miller of Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested June 8 and charged with second degree trespassing. Bond/other.
- April Jackson of Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested June 8 and charged with second degree trespassing. Bond/other.
- Reginald Jenkins of Ocean Highway South, Hertford, was arrested June 9 and charged with simple physical assault. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
HPD Crime Log May 2020:
- 5/9 Vandalism at the Family Dollar-Officer Castellanos investigating
- 5/9 Disorderly Conduct at the Speedway-Suspect trespassed by Officer Castellanos.
- 5/10 Unauthorized Use of a Motor Convenience at Dogwood Mobile Home Park-Officer Castellanos investigated and warrants have been issued
- 5/10 Drug and Paraphernalia Possession on Dobbs Street-Officer Castellanos made an arrest
- 5/10 Speeding to Elude on Hwy 17-Officer Downing and Investigator Duncan assisted NCSHP on attempting to stop a motor vehicle. Investigation continues
- 5/12 Disorderly Conduct at Wynne Fork-Captain Rodriguez is investigating where some unknown person(s) kicked and pounded on someone’s back door. Investigation continues
- 5/15 Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill already reported)-Officer Duncan has issued warrants for the arrest5 of Jatrel Colman
- 5/15 Disorderly Conduct on Hwy 17-Officer Martin made an arrest on an accident scene
- 5/15 Counterfeiting at the Speedway-Officer Sulliban is investigating the passing of counterfeit money
5/16
- Obstruction on Hwy 17-Officer Downing made the arrest
5/16
- Communication of Threats on Dobbs Street-Officer Martin investigated, and a criminal summons was issued
- 5/18 Obtaining Property by False Pretense at the Food Lion-Officer Castellanos is investigating a fraud case
- 5/19 Obtaining Property by False Pretense at the Dollar General-Officer Castellanos is investigating a fraud case where a white female who drives a gray mustang was involved
- 5/24 Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling (already reported) on Edenton Road-Inv. Duncan is investigating
- 5/25 Burglary of a Motor Vehicle at Hardees-Officer Martin is investigating where an unknown person stole a wallet from a car in the parking lot