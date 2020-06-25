Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office arrests between June 12 and June 18:
Ronnie Spence of Edenton was arrested June 12 and charged with driving with license revoked and possession of drugs. Bond was a written promise.
Steven Bass of East Inlet Circle, Hertford, was arrested June 18 and charged with possession of a fictitious registration plate and possession of stolen property. Bond was $1,500 secured.
Grandy Dunbar of Elizabeth City was arrested June 18 and charged with fictitious registration plate, driving while license revoked and misuse of 911 system. Bond was set at $3,000 secured.