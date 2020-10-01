Perquimans County Sheriff’s arrest report between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24:
Joseph Joyner of Suffolk was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with possession of schedule IV drugs and larceny. Bond was set at $2,000 unsecured.
Ashley Grant-Brown of Elizabeth City was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule II drugs, simple possession of schedule IV drugs, and felony possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $7,000 secured.
Dianne Owens of Whitehouse Road, Belvidere, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with writing worthless checks. Bond was a written promise.
Crystal Cleary of Elizabeth City was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with second degree trespassing, failure to appear, open container and resisting/obstructing/delaying arrest. Bond was set at $7,000 secured.
Rakim Wilkins of South Church Street, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was $615 secured.
Robert Selph of Holiday Island Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with making a false report to a police station. Bond/other.
Gary Steinhoff of Chesnut Street, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was $500 unsecured.