Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between May 7 and May 21:
Leann Eure of Old Neck Road, Hertford, was arrested May 7 and charged with simple assault. Bond/other.
Clayton Eley of Muddy Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested May 9 and charged with unlawful removal of an electronic device. Bond/other.
Timothy Everton of Park Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 9 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Bond was set at $2,500 secured.
Connie Hunter of Bethany Church, Belvidere, was arrested May 11 and charged with breaking and entering. Bond/other.
Brenda Johnson of Wilderness Trail, Hertford, was arrested May 15 and charged with a noise ordinance violation. Bond was set at $200 secured.
Callie Lee of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested May 16 and charged with resisting/obstruction/delay arrest. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
Timothy Corprew of Wynne Fork Road, Hertford, was arrested May 16 and charged with damage to real property. Bond/other.
Javon Hopson of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 17 and charged with disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $5,000 secured.
Dossey Lanning of East Albemarle Trail, Hertford, was arrested May 18 and charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond/other.
Benjamin Deyke of Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested May 18 and charged with possession of a half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of drugs and/or drugs. Bond was set at $1,500 secured.
Shalonda Leary of Creek Drive, Hertford, was arrested May 19 and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Bond was set at $5,000 secured.
Jerry Davis of Woodwille Road, Hertford, was arrested May 20 and charged as a fugitive from justice. Bond was set at $100,000 secured.
Kathleen Combellack of Longbeach Drive, Hertford, was arrested May 20 and charged with simple assault. Bond/other.
Kari Bard of Sears, Michigan, was arrested May 21 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $500 secured.