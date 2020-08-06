Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between July 24 and July 30:
Rollie Dutton of Burgaw was arrested July 24 and charged with communicating threats. Bond was a written promise.
Charlie Eckert of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested July 24 and charged with assault on a female. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Paul Taylor of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested July 25 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $500 secured.
Cara Carter of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested July 25 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $2,500 secured.
Bobby Brinkley of Poplar Court, Hertford, was arrested July 25 and charged with resisting/obstruction/delay arrest and assault on a government official/inflicting injury. Bond was set at $12,000 secured. Brinkley was arrested July 30 and charged with misuse of 911 system. Bond was set at $5,000 secured.
Iziah Guertin of Patrick Drive, Hertford, was arrested July 26 and charged with resisting/obstruction/delay arrest. Bond was set at $6,000 secured.
Christopher Brown of Elizabeth City was arrested July 28 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.