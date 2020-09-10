Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27:
Joseph Bass of Elizabeth City was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Andrew White of Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $1,500 secured.
Jason Stokely of Tyner was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
Zachary Byrd of Swamp Road, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000 secured .
Damier Meyers of Elizabeth City was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with no operators license, hit and run. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
J Sean Wilkins of Louise Street, Winfall, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with failure to appear. Bond set at $1,000 secured.