Last week, Hertford Police Department received several inquiries about law enforcement divers working on Church Street near White Street last Sunday.
The theories as to what the team was looking for were wide ranging, according to a HPD post on Facebook.
HPD received information from a resident that a person tossed a pistol off the bridge. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisted HPD and recovered the pistol which turned out to be a BB pistol.
“We would like to thank the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office for the assist and our residents for reporting a suspicious act. Great teamwork,” HPD Chief Dennis Brown said.
Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office arrests between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24:
Alexander Rook of Hickory Street, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with a Domestic Violence Protective Order violation. Bond/other.
Coviah Thomas of Desert Road, Winfall, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with driving while license revoked, driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs and possession of drugs. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
Richard Boyce of Lake Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with trespassing on posted property. Bond/other.