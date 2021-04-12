Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between April 1 and April 8:
Darien Simpson of New Bern was arrested April 2 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000 secured.
Janryah White of Edenton was arrested April 3 and charged with three counts of identity theft/uttering forged document. Bond was set at $5,000 secured.
William Hardee of Deep Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested April 5 and charged with assault on a female. Bond/other.
Braxton Miller of Godfrey’s Lane, Hertford, was arrested April 5 and charged with driving while license revoked. Bond was set at $500 secured.
Gwan Battle of Elizabeth City was arrested April 5 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $400 secured.
Alkeem Archer of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested April 8 and charged with malicious conduct by a criminal, assault on a law enforcement officer and assault on a female. Bond was set at $2,500 secured.