Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between Oct. 23 and Oce. 29:
Roosevelt Sheard of Elizabeth City was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with second-degree trespassing. Bond was set at $200 secured.
Tyler Chappell of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with assault on a female. Bone was set at $200 secured.
Jonathan Nixon of Tyner, Chowan County, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with two counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $400 secured.
Caitlin Richards of Christian Court, Tyner, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with failure to appear/driving while license revoked and failure to appear/seatbelt violation. Bond/written promise.
In other law enforcement news,
Hertford Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night at a party on Market Street and Edenton Road.
HPD and Perquimans County EMS responded around 10:46 p.m. at Wynne Fork Apartments for a male that had been shot. The male was shot at a house party on Market Street and Edenton Road.
Police said the victim, whose name has not been released to the media, is doing well.
“Police have developed a suspect. But we need witnesses to come forward and help us stop this senseless violence,” Police Chief Dennis Brown said.
Anyone with information, please call HPD at 252-426-5587.