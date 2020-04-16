Hertford Police Department incident reports filed between March 13 and April 11:
3/13 DWI and Drug Paraphernalia Possession arrest made by Officer Burkett on Wynne Fork Drive.
3/14 Damage to Property on Wynne Fork Court. Known person broke out a window. Warrants advised.
3/14 Shoplifting at the Food Lion. Officer Castellanos trespassed the suspect.
3/15 Assault on a Female on Railroad Street. Officer Castellanos investigated and suspect arrested.
3/16 Damage to Property on NC 17. Officer Wilkins investigated and juveniles petitioned.
3/17 Resist Obstruct and Delay an Officer on King Street. Officer Sulliban made the arrest while serving a warrant on a suspect.
3/17 Hit and Run Accident at McDonalds. Chief Brown investigated and parties settled without charges being issued.
3/18 Hit and Run Accident on Dobbs Street. Officer Sulliban investigated and suspect arrested.
3/21 Misuse of 911 at Wynne Fork. Officer Downing investigated a false complaint of a shooting. Incident under investigation.
3/22 Damage to Property on NC 17. Officer Sulliban investigated rocks being thrown at vehicles. Petition filed.
3/23 Domestic Violence on Wynne Fork Court. Officer Burkett was assaulted by a juvenile. Juvenile petition filed.
3/24 Assault on Wynne Fork Court. Captain Rodriguez investigated but victim did not want to pursue charges.
3/27 Assault on a Female on Brace Ave. Officer Downing is investigating.
3/27 Violation of Governor’s Order by large gathering on Stokes Street. Captain Rodriguez dispersed the crowd.
3/31 Damage to Property on Wynne Fork Court. Officer Downing is investigating the slashing of a car tire.
4/2 Damage to Property on Wynne Fork Court. Officer Downing investigated the slashing of a cable wire. Juvenile petition filed.
4/11 Trespassing on Wynne Fork Court. Officer Downing investigated the incident with property damage. Suspect cleared the scene and warrants advised.
Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between April 3 and April 8:
Gary Steinhoff of Chesnut Street, Hertford, was arrested April 3 and charged with larceny. Bond/other.
Trayvien Miller of West Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested April 4 and charged with failure to appear. Bond set at $1,000.