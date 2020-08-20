Perquimans Sheriff’s Office arrests between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13:
Gregory Bassett of Edenton was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with driving while license revoked non-impaired and larceny/shoplifting. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Ginger Byrum of Tyner was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with resisting arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond was set at $5,000 secured.
Brittany Knight of Hertford was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, injury to personal property, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and assault and battery. Bond was set at $20,000 secured.
Kathy Brickhouse of Evergreen Drive, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with second degree trespassing. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Matthew Lamb of Craney Island, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with driving while license revoked and open container. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Taylor Schuyler of Winterville was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Diana Hinton of West Grubb Street, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with driving while license revoked non-impaired. Bond was set at $500 secured.