Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office arrests between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14:

Timothy Serlis of Parkers Lane, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with assault on a female. Bond/other.

Cory Reese of Edenton was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $500 secured.

Trevon Coleman of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged failure to appear. Bond was set at $1,500 secured.

David Abernathy of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $3,000 secured.

Jermaine Major of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with assault on a female. Bond/other.

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com

