Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office arrests between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14:
Timothy Serlis of Parkers Lane, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with assault on a female. Bond/other.
Cory Reese of Edenton was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $500 secured.
Trevon Coleman of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged failure to appear. Bond was set at $1,500 secured.
David Abernathy of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $3,000 secured.
Jermaine Major of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with assault on a female. Bond/other.