Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10:
Christopher Young of Virginia Beach was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and larceny of a firearm. Bond was set at $6,000 secured.
Joel McClenney of Crescent Drive, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.
Clayton Rockwell of New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with communicating threats. Bond/other
Morgan Key of Elizabeth City was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Jonathan Hansley of Pennsylvania Avenue, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with assault and battery. Bond was set at $1,000 unsecured.