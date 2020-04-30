Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between April 9 and Apirl 23:
William Ward of Bosely Road, Sunbury, was arrested April 9 and charged with driving under the influence. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
John White of Wynne Fork Road, Hertford, was arrested April 12 and charged with communicating threats. Bond was set at $1,000 unsecured.
Timothy Corprew of Wynne Fork Road, Hertford, was arrested April 12 and charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond was set at $1,000 unsecured.
David Owens of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was arrested April 13 and charged with violation of a court order. Bond was set at $50,000 secured.
Martin Hassell of Beech Street, Hertford, was arrested April 18 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $3,000 secured.
Cody McCotter of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was arrested April 21 and charged with simple physical assault. Bond was set at $500 secured.
Doran Privott of Pine Ridge Road, Hertford, was arrested April 23 and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.