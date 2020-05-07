Hertford Police Department activity between April 17 and April 27:
4/17: Hit and Run Accident on Edenton Road. Investigator Duncan is investigating where a bicyclist was hit.
4/18: Drug Possession at the Rec. Center. Officer Martin has filed juvenile petitions.
4/19: Breaking and Entering at Wynne Fork. Officer Martin investigating where an unknown person entered a window and damaged the property.
4/19: Assault on LEO and Resist Arrest at Wynne Fork. Officer Martin has filed juvenile petitions.
4/19: Incident Liberties with a Minor. Investigator Duncan is investigating.
4/21: Damage to Property at Wynne Fork. Officer Downing has filed juvenile petitions.
4/23: Damage to Property at Wynne Fork. Investigator Duncan has filed juvenile petitions.
4/25: Suspicious Person at the Family Dollar. Officer Downing trespassed the suspect.
4/27: Damage to Property at Wynne Fork. Officer Martin has filed juvenile petitions.
Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between April 24 and April 30:
Jimmy Tarkington of Bethel Fishing Center, Hertford, was arrested April 27 and charged with possession of heroin. Bond/other.
Marcus Quintana of Pender Road, Hertford, was arrested April 30 and charged with cyberstalking and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond/other.