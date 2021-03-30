Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between March 12 and March 25:
Elisha Washington of Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford, was arrested March 15 and charged with driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000 secured.
Caitlin Williams of Pinewood Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 15 and charged with driving while license revoked. Bond was set at $500 unsecured. March 21, Williams was arrested for failure to appear. Bond was set at $1,500 secured.
Joy Yount of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested March 23 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $250 secured.
Christopher Griswold of Center Hill Highway, Hertford, was arrested March 25 and charged with crimes against nature. Bond was set at $1,500 secured