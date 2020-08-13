Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between July 31 and Aug. 6:
Ricky Trueblood of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested July 31 and charged with violation of a release order. Bond was $500,000 secured.
John White of Wynne Fork, Hertford, was arrested July 31 and charged with injury to trees/crops, second degree trespassing. Bond/other.
Jasiya Raynor of Arapahoe Trail, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with injury to personal property. Bond/other.
Quinaya Thomas of Arapahoe Trail, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with simple assault. Bond/other.
Jeremy Hill of Ocean Highway, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with assault on a female. Bond/other.
Leah Hill of Ocean Highway, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with simple assault. Bond/other.
Steven Bass of East Inlet Circle, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was $1,000 secured.
Melinda Floyd of Pine Street, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with second degree trespassing. Bond/other.
Tracy Ghose of Pirate Cove Way, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with operating a vehicle without insurance and fictitious registration plates. Bond was $200 unsecured.
Cedric Cunningham of Belvidere Road, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was $3,000 secured.
Trayvien Miller of West Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with failure to appear/child support. Bond was set at $500 secured.