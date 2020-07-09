Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between June 26 and July 1:
Ronnie Sampson of Cypress Street, Hertford, was arrested June 28 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to a ½ ounce, possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine. Bond was set at $12,000 secured.
Steven Bass of Holiday Island Road, Hertford, was arrested June 29 and charged with possession of stolen goods, larceny, fictitious registration and driving with a revoked license. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
Crystal Crawley of Edenton was arrested June 29 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of drugs. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.
Ronnie Spence of Edenton was arrested June 29 and charged driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to manufacture drugs. Bond was set at $11,000.
Brittany Cooper of New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested June 30 and charged with second degree trespassing. Bond was a written promise.
Kelsie Jernigan of Edenton was arrested July 1 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Kimberly Scott of Harris Landing, Hertford, was arrested July 1 and charged with assault and battery. Bond was set at $1,500 secured.