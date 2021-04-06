Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between March 26 and March 31:
Sean Revels of Discovery Court, Hertford, was arrested March 26 and charged with misdemeanor stalking. Bond set at $1500 unsecured.
Trubinna Farrar of Gatesville was arrested March 27 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $25,000 secured.
Daniel Salter of Treasure Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 27 and charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and injury to real property. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
Aaron Perkins of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested March 28 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.
David Abernathy of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested March 29 and charged with two counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $4,000 secured.
Renee Toon of Goodwin Mill Road, Hertford, was arrested March 30 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond/other.
Lisa Glenn of Belvidere Road, Hertford, was arrested March 30 and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond/other.
William Boggs of Belvidere was arrested March 30 and charged with second degree trespassing. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Michael Bailey of Trainblazer Arch, Hertford, was arrested March 30 and charged with reconnect utility. Bond/other.