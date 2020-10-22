Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between Oct. 9 and Oct. 18:
Ricky Trueblood of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with indecent liberties. Bond was set at $45,000 secured.
Davina Archer of King Avenue, Winfall, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with driving while under the influence, hit and run/property damage, damage/injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $2,500 secured.
Jesse Roughton of Felton Lane, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with assault on a female. Bond/other.
Chelsea McFadden of Felton Lane, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with simple assault. Bond/other
Trevon Coleman of Edenton was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $500 secured.
Kristen Mikus of Edenton was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with communicating threats. Bond/other.
Toneka Riddick of Dogwood Mobile Home Park, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000 secured.
Candace Stafford of Virginia Beach was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with a noise ordinance violation. Bond was set at $3,000 secured.
Anthony Moore of Roper was arrested Oct. 18 and charged with speeding (82/55 mph) and driving while license revoked/non-impaired. Bond was set at $1,000 unsecured.