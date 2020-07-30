Perquimans Sheriff’s arrests between July 17 and July 23:
James Parker of Bay Branch Road, Hertford, was arrested July 17 and charged with failure to appear. Bond/other.
Randall McIver of Puddin Ridge Road, Hertford, was arrested July 17 and charged with assault by pointing a gun and possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at $10,000 secured.
Timothy Spence of Edenton was arrested July 19 and charged with simple assault. Bond/other.
Ashley Harris of Muddy Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested July 19 and charged with two counts of child abuse. Bond/other.
Jeremy Hopkins of Currituck was arrested July 20 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond/other.
Darryl Stallings of Lomis Street, Hertford, was arrested July 20 and charged with resisting/obstruction/delay arrest. Bond was set at $500 unsecured.
Dustin White of Merry Hill was arrested July 21 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin. Bond was set at $35,000 secured.
Edwin Hall of Muddy Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested July 21 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Bond/other.
William Jones of Body Road, Hertford, was arrested July 22 and charged with forgery. Bond was set at $500 secured.