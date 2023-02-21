...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from midday through early this evening. These breezy and
warm conditions will result in low humidity values from 25 to 35
percent across the area. This, along with drying fuels such as
leaves and tree litter will result in an Increased Fire Danger
across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
RALEIGH — North Carolina lawmakers are expected to reintroduce legislation to legalize sports betting in North Carolina, and Gov. Roy Cooper has signaled his support.
North Carolina senators approved two bills to legalize on-site and mobile sports betting last session, but the effort died in the House when lawmakers narrowly rejected one of the two measures.
Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, who worked to negotiate the details in 2022, recently told the media he expects similar legislation to be filed in the General Assembly this week. Saine is working with House Majority Leader John Bell, R-Wayne, and Democratic Reps. Ashton Clemmons of Guilford County, Zack Hawkins of Durham County, and Michael Wray of Northampton County, to craft the bill, he said.
“I think it’s going to pass from what I hear,” Cooper told reporters at an outdoor Carolina Hurricanes game at Carter-Finely Stadium over the weekend. “We’re working with trying to get good legislation that’s fair to the taxpayers but also recognizes something that’s going on anyway. We might as well get benefit for our schools and our state out of it.”
Several lawmakers have told the media they believe new members elected to the General Assembly in November may tip the political balance in favor of legalization. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has also signaled his expectation lawmakers will approve the move. Others, meanwhile, have advocated for a scaled-down version of last year’s bill that would limit betting to on-site locations for professional teams.
Two Native American casinos in western North Carolina are the only locations for sports betting in the state, though proponents of legalization have pointed out many residents already bet illegally online.
Supporters last session argued state control over the activity would create tax revenues that would be used to fight gambling addiction, and help found county youth sports programs and athletic departments for seven UNC system campuses. Fiscal analysis conducted last session estimated the state would collect between $8 million and $24 million per year, though the bill sponsors argued that amendments to the bill would have doubled the estimate.
Opponents to legalization have argued that move would fuel gambling addiction, leading to other crimes like theft and embezzlement. Some opponents also suggested last session’s legislation failed to comply with the state’s 7% income tax cap and the constitution’s anti-monopoly clause.
Both support and opposition to the legislation has been bipartisan.
Opposition to the change in 2022 prompted lawmakers to strip all college sports betting from legislation, and to increase the proposed tax rate and licensing fees. Saine told the media he expects 2023 legislation to include college sports betting, though other details are unclear.
Senate legislation approved last session would have allowed numerous on-site locations, as well as mobile sports betting. The state’s professional sports teams all supported the bill, with former players lobbying for the legislation.
A Meredith Poll of 973 registered voters conducted online Feb. 3-7 found 46.3% support legalizing mobile sports betting, while a third opposed and about 20% didn’t know enough to offer an opinion.
“This is a policy issue that may come down to which side has the more powerful interest groups,” said David McLennan, Meredith Poll director. “If the gaming industry invests in a lot of advocacy and lobbying, a bill legalizing sports betting could pass. If the socially conservative interest groups ramp up their efforts, the bill may fail.”