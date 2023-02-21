Betting pic

Fans hold lighted cellphones as the lights are dimmed before an NHL hockey Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, in Raleigh.

 Chris Seward/The Associated Press

RALEIGH — North Carolina lawmakers are expected to reintroduce legislation to legalize sports betting in North Carolina, and Gov. Roy Cooper has signaled his support.

North Carolina senators approved two bills to legalize on-site and mobile sports betting last session, but the effort died in the House when lawmakers narrowly rejected one of the two measures.