America has many beautiful open spaces that many people love to visit. Outdoor recreation is a favorite national pastime. However, it can be harmful to our environment. Leave No Trace is an organization dedicated to teaching people how best to use the land and how best to minimize our impact. Here is more information about the seven Leave No Trace principles or guidelines which all users should follow:
• Plan ahead and prepare by knowing the regulations and special concerns of the area; being aware of the possibility of extreme conditions and packaging food to minimize waste.
• Travel and camp on durable surfaces like established trails, picnic sites and camp grounds. Walk single file in the middle of a trail to minimize trail erosion.
• Dispose of waste properly by using designated containers or by packing in and packing out all trash, leftover food and litter.
• Protect what you find and preserve the past by leaving cultural or historic structures and artifacts, as well as rocks, plants and other natural features as you found them.
• Minimize the need for campfires and lessen the impact by using only camp stoves or established camp fire rings; burn only sticks found on the ground; put out fires completely and scatter the cold ashes.
• Respect wildlife by observing from a distance; never feed animals, store food and trash securely and control pets or leave them at home.
• Be considerate of other visitors by being courteous, yielding to others on the trail, taking breaks away from trails and other visitors. Speak in a quiet voice and try not to make loud noises.
As more people enjoy our outdoor world, fewer untouched environments are left. Learning and practicing the 7 Leave No Trace principles will help reduce your impact on our environment, keeping these places available for future generations to enjoy. In this activity, you will learn how to plan ahead and determine how you can “walk softly” in the natural world.
Get in Gear Activity: Take a trip to a park or wilderness area for lunch or dinner. While there, walk around and write down what you see others doing. Discuss with your group or family what you saw and whether what you saw was good or bad. Record in the space below at least one example of each of the seven Leave No Trace principles.