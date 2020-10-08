Leave the Signs Alone

Whoever is stealing political campaign signs – to quote Fast Times at Ridgemont High teacher Mr. Hand, “What are you, on dope?”
How juvenile! Stealing signs doesn’t help your cause or that of your opponent. Dummy, we know who is running for president!
In North Carolina, it is a Class 3 misdemeanor to steal political signs. It carries a maximum 20 days in jail and a $200 fine. People are watching.
Both sides are complaining about the theft of signs, however, since there are more Trump/Pence signs than Biden/Harris signs in this red county, Republicans seem to be paying the price a bit more when posting signs of all sizes along major thoroughfares.
For example, the large Trump/Pence on private property across from the John Deere dealership on East Church Street in Edenton was not only pulled out of the ground, but slashed with a knife. Further down the road, vandals tore up a bunch of Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest’s signs.
To those thieves – if you don’t like the orange man or hidin’ joe, maybe instead of stealing signs in the dark you gangsta you (sarcasm), try reading up on the issues and making an educated choice on election day.
Or if you really want to stick to the opposing political party, buy a big ad expressing your views in The Perquimans Weekly. Thousands of people will see that ad, far more than those motorists who tune out the signs when traveling US 32.
On a related note if you are getting unsolicited calls or texts from various political campaigns, tell these intruders that you only support candidates who embrace Antifa. That usually stops these invasions of stupidity.